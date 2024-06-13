What Punjab Budget 2024-25 says about free laptop scheme?

LAHORE – The Punjab government has earmarked Rs10 billion to restart the free laptop scheme for students in the province.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman announced it while presenting the Budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in the provincial assembly.

He said the government is going to re-launch the laptop scheme for students so they can equip themselves with modern technologies.

If the budget is approved by the assembly, the government would start procurement of the laptop in next fiscal year to distribute them among students.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has earmarked Rs69.74 billion for education.