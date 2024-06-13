Search

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding audio invite leaked online

05:38 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
sonakshi sinha and zaheer

Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have officially confirmed their long-speculated relationship and upcoming wedding on June 23 in Mumbai, following the leak of their audio wedding invite.

The invite, which surfaced on Reddit, features a magazine-style cover with a romantic picture of the couple and the header, “We’re making it official! (Finally),” alongside the tagline “The rumours were true!” The invitation includes a QR code leading to an audio message from the couple.

In the audio, Sonakshi Sinha humorously addresses their friends and family: “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi!” Zaheer Iqbal confirms their long-standing relationship, saying, “For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this moment.”

Sinha continues, “The moment where we go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend,” with Iqbal adding, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.” The couple invites their loved ones to celebrate with them, stating, “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us.”

The wedding invitation also specifies the dress code as “Formal & Festive, Just don’t wear red,” suggesting that the bride might don the traditional red attire for the ceremony.

The couple’s relationship has been the subject of much media speculation over the years, and this confirmation comes as a delight to their fans. The wedding party is set to take place at the Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, with an additional private celebration planned for June 22 at Sinha’s family home in Juhu.

