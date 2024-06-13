Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding audio invite leaked online

Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have officially confirmed their long-speculated relationship and upcoming wedding on June 23 in Mumbai, following the leak of their audio wedding invite.
The invite, which surfaced on Reddit, features a magazine-style cover with a romantic picture of the couple and the header, “We’re making it official! (Finally),” alongside the tagline “The rumours were true!” The invitation includes a QR code leading to an audio message from the couple.
In the audio, Sonakshi Sinha humorously addresses their friends and family: “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi!” Zaheer Iqbal confirms their long-standing relationship, saying, “For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this moment.”
Sinha continues, “The moment where we go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend,” with Iqbal adding, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.” The couple invites their loved ones to celebrate with them, stating, “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us.”
The wedding invitation also specifies the dress code as “Formal & Festive, Just don’t wear red,” suggesting that the bride might don the traditional red attire for the ceremony.
Sonakshi & Zaheer, wedding confirmed on June 23!
The couple’s relationship has been the subject of much media speculation over the years, and this confirmation comes as a delight to their fans. The wedding party is set to take place at the Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, with an additional private celebration planned for June 22 at Sinha’s family home in Juhu.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
