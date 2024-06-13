Search

Zindigi and SBP Simplifies Sacrificial Animal Transactions Through In-App QR Payments

ISLAMABAD - This Eid ul Adha, Zindigi- powered by JS Bank has enabled cashless payments experience to a whole new level of convenience for purchase of sacrificial animals through its in-app Raast-based QR code payment system. As part of the State Bank of Pakistan's Raast instant payment service, this initiative leverages QR code payments to make transactions for sacrificed animals easier for the public and traders.

Using this feature, Zindigi users and those with any digital banking apps or wallets can pay through Zindigi QR effortlessly and securely at selected cattle markets across Pakistan. To make a payment, the customer needs to scan the cattle merchant’s QR code and pay the transaction amount.

This collaboration between Zindigi and the State Bank of Pakistan underscores a shared vision to drive financial inclusion and promote digital innovation in Pakistan's burgeoning economy. By leveraging the latest advancements in fintech, both entities are dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of financial services, particularly during festive occasions like Eid ul Adha.

The integration of cattle markets into the digital economy represents a crucial step towards fostering financial inclusion and economic empowerment at the grassroots level. By embracing digital payments, farmers and merchants gain greater control over their financial transactions while contributing to the broader vision of a digitally inclusive Pakistan.

