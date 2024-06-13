Eidul Adha 2024 holidays announced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday announced the schedule for holidays on account of Eidul Adha 2024.
The provincial authorities have issued a notification in this regard, stating that Eid break will be observed from June 17 to 19.
As the weekend falls on June 15 and 16, the officials of several government departments will enjoy five Eid holidays this year.
Earlier in the day, Sindh government announced three-day holidays on account of Eidul Adha 2024.
Sindh chief secretary has issued the notification, stating that the Eid holidays will be observed from June 17 to June 19.
The Zil hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on June 17 (Monday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced last Friday. The first day of the last Islamic month was on June 8 in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
