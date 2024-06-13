Heavy penalties proposed for tax fraud and theft offenders

The federal government has taken a firm stance against tax fraud and theft by proposing stringent penalties, including up to ten years of imprisonment and hefty fines.
In a significant move aimed at curbing financial malpractice, the government plans to amend the Sales Tax Act through the upcoming fiscal year's budget. The amendment will mandate that individuals involved in tax fraud or evasion face penalties equal to 100% of the evaded tax amount or the stolen tax, whichever is greater.
Under the proposed legislation, offenders implicated in tax fraud or theft will be subject to fines amounting to 100% of the defrauded tax. Furthermore, special prosecutors will handle their cases, ensuring rigorous enforcement of the law.
This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing financial integrity and deterring fraudulent activities within the tax system.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
