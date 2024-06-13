Search

Cipher case: Government challenges Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi's acquittal

06:48 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The federal government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has taken a decisive step by filing appeals with the Supreme Court to contest the acquittal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the high-profile cipher case.

The Ministry of Interior's appeals challenge the Islamabad High Court's decision, raising procedural and jurisdictional concerns. The government asserts that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction in adjudicating the cipher case, arguing that judicial decisions cannot supersede laws where specific legislative provisions are absent.

The appeals highlight Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi's alleged lack of cooperation during the trial, citing 65 applications filed and a failure to cross-examine witnesses despite government-provided legal representation. The petition contends that crucial evidence was disregarded by the High Court, necessitating a retrial to uphold legal standards.

Background of Cipher Case

The cipher case centers on a diplomatic document reportedly missing from Imran Khan's possession. The FIR, lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Official Secrets Act, implicates Khan, Qureshi, and others, including aides like Asad Umar.

According to the FIR, the case revolves around events in March 2022 when a diplomatic cipher allegedly containing threats from the United States was received. It accuses Khan of manipulating the cipher's contents for personal benefit, jeopardizing national security. The document alleges that Khan's actions compromised Pakistan's encrypted communication systems, potentially benefiting external entities.

On June 3, 2024, the Islamabad High Court acquitted Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case. Justice Aamir Farooq delivered a concise judgment in their favor, sparking controversy and legal debate.

The decision to appeal the acquittal underscores the gravity of the case and the legal battles it has engendered. The Supreme Court's consideration of these appeals could significantly impact the political landscape, given the high stakes involved.

The outcome of the appeals will be closely monitored, as they hold implications not only for the individuals directly involved but also for broader legal precedents and political dynamics in Pakistan.

