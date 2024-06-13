Free solar system scheme: Punjab announces major decision in Budget 2024-25

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a major decision to implement the scheme related to provision of free solar setup to people.

The decision was unveiled in the Budget 2024-25, which was presented by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shjuraur Rehman in the provincial assembly.

He said the government has set aside funds to provide free solar setup to people consuming up to 100 electricity units in a month.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has laid forth a proposal for provision of easy loans to people for construction of house of up to five marlas.

The minister said that the government wanted to provide maximum facilities to citizens in the “tax-free” budget. He also announced that the government was also going to launch the housing initiative.