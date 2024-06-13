Budget 2024-25: Punjab sets minimum wage at Rs37,000

LAHORE – The Punjab government has fixed the minimum wage at Rs37,000 for unskilled labourer in the province.

It has increased the minimum wage by Rs5,000 as previous it stood at Rs32,000. The proposal to increase the minimum wage was presented by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman while unveiling the Budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has proposed up to 25 percent increase in the salaries of government employees, in line with federal government announcements.

The pension of retired employees also would be increased by 15 percent. The government also approved Rs1 billion for the health insurance of journalists.

The government has allocated Rs610 billion for salaries, Rs445 billion for pensions, and Rs840 billion for service delivery costs in the budget.