Key revenue measures to watch in Pakistan's Budget 2024-25

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 12 Jun, 2024
Key revenue measures to watch in Pakistan's Budget 2024-25

Pakistani government is all set to present its maiden budget for 2024-25 in parliament today. This year's Budget is expected to be major step towards IMF agreement, as it will help PML-N led government to clinch much-needed funds.

The government aims to achieve primary surplus of up to Rs700 billion in the upcoming fiscal year with apex tax collection authority setting the target of Rs12.9 trillion.

Key Revenue Measures in Budget 2024-25

  • More Taxes on retailers/wholesalers to boost revenue
  • Surge in tax rates on non-filers
  • Exemptions on FATA/PATA to be slashed
  • Introduction of Carbon Tax or increase in Petroleum Development Levy (PDL)
  • Reforms in personal income tax
  • Increase in FED on cigarettes
  • FED on nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes
  • Removal of exemptions or increased sales tax on goods 

As the government is tightening policy, the top tax collection authority will increase direct taxes to rise by 3-5 percent with 25pc YoY growth in absolute targets, driven by increases in existing tax rates and broadening the tax base.

On the recommendation of lender, the government is planning to have non-tax revenue target at Rs. 2.1 trillion.

The government eyes GDP growth target of 3.6pc and an inflation target of up to 12.7pc for FY25. The KSE 100 Index is projected to benefit from a PE re-rating with the approval of a new IMF financing facility, potentially reaching 87,000 points by December 2024 and 106,000 points by June 2025, assuming the successful implementation of the IMF program.

The development expense budget is expected to exceed Rs1 trillion, similar to last year's levels, with the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) also at Rs. 1 trillion. Subsidy and pension expenses are expected to rise by 42% and 20% respectively, while the defense budget is anticipated to be limited to Rs. 2 trillion (+11% YoY).

Despite achieving a primary surplus for FY24, the massive Rs. 10 trillion in interest payments for FY25 could result in an overall fiscal deficit of 6.8% of GDP, potentially hindering growth.

In short term, the budget is expected to have a neutral to negative impact on the stock market. However, if the government implements realistic revenue measures to achieve targeted tax collections as per IMF expectations.

Taxes 

Measure Details
Petrol Tax
  • Sales tax on petroleum products may be imposed.
  • Petroleum levy may increase by up to Rs. 20 per liter.
  • Proposal for a 5% sales tax on POL products.
Mobile Phone Taxes
  • Duties and taxes on imported mobile phones are expected to rise.
  • GST rate on imported mobile phones may increase above the current 25%.
Climate Budget Budget ceiling for the Ministry of Climate Change may be raised to Rs. 15.87 billion.
IT Ministry Budget
  • Proposed development budget of Rs. 27.43 billion for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.
  • Rs. 6.28 billion for new projects.
  • Rs. 21.15 billion for ongoing projects.

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 12 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.55
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351 353.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.73 748.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.92 916.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.55 172.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.42 731.42
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.1 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.57 313.07
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

