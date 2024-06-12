Search

Imran Riaz Khan arrested at Lahore Airport Before Hajj 2024

09:36 AM | 12 Jun, 2024
Imran Riaz Khan arrested at Lahore Airport Before Hajj 2024
Dissent Pakistani journalist and political commentator Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested again, his team confirmed in a social media post.

Details shared by his team on the microblogging platform X suggest that Imran Riaz was held at Lahore International Airport by law enforcement officials.

Khan was reportedly detained despite a court order permitting journalist to undertake the annual pilgrimage.

The team of controversial journalist condemned the arrest in a post on social media. The report from his team further mentioned that during his detention, Imran continuously recited 'Labik Allah' and was placed in a black double cabin vehicle.

Earlier this year, an anti-terrorism court granted post-arrest bail to former TV show host in case of resorting to violence outside residence of ex-PM Imran Khan.

Imran Riaz returned home after months long disappearance in late 2023 as he was detained while traveling from Sialkot airport. Khan's whereabouts had been unknown despite being reportedly freed shortly after his arrest.

His recovery followed legal proceedings initiated by his family, with international and local rights groups advocating for his release. The circumstances of his return and the challenges faced during his recovery were highlighted by his lawyer.

