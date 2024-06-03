Imran Riaz stopped from going to Saudi Arabia for Hajj at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD – Outspoken journalist Imran Riaz Khan was barred from travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj at Islamabad airport on Monday.

As the anchorperson reached the airport, officials of the Federal Investigation Agency stopped him from boarding the flight for unexplained reasons.

Earlier in May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had allowed him to travel to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had announced the decision in case filed by Imran Riaz Khan against inclusion of his name to the Exit Control List.

During the hearing, the court was informed that his name was placed on the no-fly list on the recommendation of FIA.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the IHC chief justice granted permission to the petitioner for travelling abroad.

Meanwhile, the journalist has decided to move the high court again against the FIA officials for barring him at the airport.