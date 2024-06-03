Honda CG 125 latest 0% installment plan with Bank Alfalah [June 2024]

With a blend of classic looks and impressive engine performance, Honda CG 125 dominates the two-wheeler market in Pakistan.

It is one of the top choices for buyers owing to its durability and reliability whether you commute in city or hit to highways.

The fuel efficiency of the Honda motorcycle is the key reason to drive its sales in Pakistan as petroleum prices are much higher. Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance.

Lately, Honda's brand reputation for quality and reliability further cements CG 125's status as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power with low fuel consumption.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan June 2024

As of June 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 Installment Plan at 0% Markup

Bank Alfalah offers convenient and interest-free installment plan for Honda motorcycles, including CG 125, across the country.

The bank offers installment plan at zero percent markup for three or six months packages. The per month installment will be Rs78,300 if the customers opt for the three-month plan. The bank, however, will receive 2.5% in wake of processing fee.

Under the six-month plan, per month installment will be Rs39, 150. Then bank will charge 5% in wake of processing fee for this plan.