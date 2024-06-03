Honda CG 125 latest 0% installment plan with Bank Alfalah [June 2024]

With a blend of classic looks and impressive engine performance, Honda CG 125 dominates the two-wheeler market in Pakistan.
It is one of the top choices for buyers owing to its durability and reliability whether you commute in city or hit to highways.
The fuel efficiency of the Honda motorcycle is the key reason to drive its sales in Pakistan as petroleum prices are much higher. Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance.
Lately, Honda's brand reputation for quality and reliability further cements CG 125's status as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.
Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power with low fuel consumption.
As of June 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan.
Bank Alfalah offers convenient and interest-free installment plan for Honda motorcycles, including CG 125, across the country.
The bank offers installment plan at zero percent markup for three or six months packages. The per month installment will be Rs78,300 if the customers opt for the three-month plan. The bank, however, will receive 2.5% in wake of processing fee.
Under the six-month plan, per month installment will be Rs39, 150. Then bank will charge 5% in wake of processing fee for this plan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
