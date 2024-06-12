Who is Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi? All you need to know about India's next army chief

Lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi has been named as Chief of Indian army as the seasoned military officer will take charge of 1.4 million army by end of June 2024.

Dwivedi is replacing General Manoj Pande, Indian government announced. The upcoming army chief is known to have vast operational experience along Pakistan frontiers.

Upendra Dwivedi

The upcoming chief of Indian army hailed from north-eastern part of Madhya Pradesh state.

The 60-year-old was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment of the Indian Army in mid 80s. He holds vast operational experience and held various command, staff, instructional, and international positions throughout his nearly 40-year career.

He holds an M.Phil in defence and management studies and has Masters degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

In his decades long career, Lt gen Dwivedi commanded 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment, the 26 Sector Assam Rifles Brigade, served as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and commanded the 9 Corps.

He also served DG Infantry and has been honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

The army veteran, an alumnus of the National Defence College and US Army War College, also led counter-terrorism efforts in several regions. He has been actively involved in negotiations with China to resolve the border issue and has played a key role in modernizing and equipping the Indian Army's largest command.