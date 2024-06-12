Search

World

Who is Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi? All you need to know about India's next army chief

Web Desk
10:29 AM | 12 Jun, 2024
Who is Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi? All you need to know about India's next army chief

Lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi has been named as Chief of Indian army as the seasoned military officer will take charge of 1.4 million army by end of June 2024.

Dwivedi is replacing General Manoj Pande, Indian government announced. The upcoming army chief is known to have vast operational experience along Pakistan frontiers.

Upendra Dwivedi

The upcoming chief of Indian army hailed from north-eastern part of Madhya Pradesh state.

The 60-year-old was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment of the Indian Army in mid 80s. He holds vast operational experience and held various command, staff, instructional, and international positions throughout his nearly 40-year career.

He holds an M.Phil in defence and management studies and has Masters degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

In his decades long career, Lt gen Dwivedi commanded 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment, the 26 Sector Assam Rifles Brigade, served as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and commanded the 9 Corps.

He also served DG Infantry and has been honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

The army veteran, an alumnus of the National Defence College and US Army War College, also led counter-terrorism efforts in several regions. He has been actively involved in negotiations with China to resolve the border issue and has played a key role in modernizing and equipping the Indian Army's largest command.

Has former Pakistan Army chief Gen (r) Qamar Bajwa suffered heart attack?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

10:29 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

Who is Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi? All you need to know about India's ...

04:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Severe heat: Saudi Arabia bans midday outdoor work for three months 

04:53 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Nigerian pilgrim welcomes first Hajj baby, names him 'Muhammad'

04:17 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Malawi vice president killed in a plane crash

09:25 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Two Pakistanis among 4 arrested in Saudi Arabia for running ghost ...

11:59 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

UNSC adopts US-drafted resolution for Gaza ceasefire as Russia ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:29 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

Who is Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi? All you need to know about India's next army chief

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 12 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.55
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351 353.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.73 748.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.92 916.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.55 172.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.42 731.42
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.1 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.57 313.07
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: