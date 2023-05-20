In letter to PM Trudeau, Canadian lawmakers highlight human rights crisis in Pakistan

TORONTO – Several Canadian lawmakers have written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighting issues related to human rights and democracy in crisis-hit Pakistan.

The development comes as the Pakistani government continued a stern crackdown against leaders and workers of the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Amid the continued oppression against PTI and some other parties, Canadian lawmakers expressed grave concern over the situation unfolding in the South Asian nation, urging the Prime Minister of Canada to address the escalating human rights violations.

It was reported that letters signed by lawmakers are members of the Canada-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group which denounce acts of violence, and widespread arrests, and called for dire need for fair trials in civilian courts.

Canadian lawmakers also pointed out attacks against women and children, emphasising the need for their rights to be protected. The group also vowed to closely monitor the situation in Asian nations and uphold firm support for democracy.

Earlier, US lawmakers approached Antony Blinken and now Canadian lawmakers reflect the growing international concern over the human rights situation in crisis-hit Pakistan.