LUMS student Abdul Hadi died, brother injured in DHA reckless driving incident

The tragic death of a university student Abdul Hadi, a student at LUMS, and the serious injuries sustained by his brother, Abdullah Khan, have once again highlighted the issue of reckless driving in Lahore's DHA area.

A video of the incident shows an 18-year-old driver recklessly hitting the brothers' motorcycle from behind before fleeing the scene.

Police lodged case at Defence C Police Station, the 22-year-old Hadi and his 30-year-old brother Abdullah were on their way from DHA Phase 7 to Defence Raya when the speeding sedan vehicle rammed in them.

The crash destroyed the victims' bike, leading to Hadi's death and Abdullah's critical injuries.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many criticizing the unchecked trend of reckless and underage driving in affluent areas. People are pointing fingers at the children of wealthy families in DHA, who they believe can evade consequences due to their financial status.

The suspect, as per Cantt police, is currently on pre-arrest bail until June 14, after which he will be presented in court.

This tragic event is latest in series as earlier an underage driver caused the deaths of six family members in same locality by crashing his speeding car into their vehicle.