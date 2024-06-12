Pakistan's life expectancy rises to 67.3 years, but still behind regional average

ISLAMABAD – A health progress in Pakistan has surfaced in latest Economic Survey of Pakistan, showing little increase in human life expectancy.

The data collected in last few years show life expectancy in South Asian nation moving up from 65.7 years in 2015 to 67.3 years in 2022. This improvement is linked to government initiatives targeting hepatitis, diabetes, and immunization.

Despite slight positive development, Pakistan's life expectancy still falls short of the other Asian countries by 4.3 years.

The survey further sheds light on healthcare improvements between 2015 and 2022, including a dropn in child stunting from 41.4pc to 34pc and an increase in DPT immunization coverage from 72pc to 85pc for children aged less than two years.

Pakistan's health expenditure as a percentage of GDP is only 1pc much lower than the South Asian average of 3pc.

This minimal investment is reflected in high maternal and infant mortality rates. The survey emphasizes the need to increase public health expenditure to achieve universal coverage. Although the number of registered healthcare professionals has increased, the budgetary allocations to the health sector remain insufficient.