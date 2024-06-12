K-Pop Star Aoora jumps onto Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Bado Badi' bandwagon

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Bado Badi' was all over the internet as it gained immense popularity before getting removed from YouTube over music rights.

Amid the viral bizarre event, Korean pop star Aoora jumped onto Bado Badi trend, showcasing perfect lip-syncing skills. Aoora, known for his TV appearances, has furthered the song's reach, with fans expressing excitement over seeing a K-pop star embrace the viral trend.

Netizens were stunned to see KPop star following this trend, as Pakistani song has been featured by a K-pop artist.

The song was published by Kashif Rana also known as Chahat Fateh Ali Khan who gained fame on social media for his bizarre viral songs including 'Bado Badi,' which raked in millions of views on YouTube and other social platforms.

Chahat dropped his song 'Bado Badi' on video streaming site in which he hired his friend as a model. The song went viral and raked in 19 million views in a month.

It also appeared in trending section, and content creators and celebrities are deeply influenced by it. The song prompted several renditions and skits from content creators.