Search

LifestyleViral

K-Pop Star Aoora jumps onto Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Bado Badi' bandwagon

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2024
K-Pop Star Aoora jumps onto Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Bado Badi' bandwagon

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Bado Badi' was all over the internet as it gained immense popularity before getting removed from YouTube over music rights.

Amid the viral bizarre event, Korean pop star Aoora jumped onto Bado Badi trend, showcasing perfect lip-syncing skills. Aoora, known for his TV appearances, has furthered the song's reach, with fans expressing excitement over seeing a K-pop star embrace the viral trend.

Netizens were stunned to see KPop star following this trend, as Pakistani song has been featured by a K-pop artist.

The song was published by Kashif Rana also known as Chahat Fateh Ali Khan who gained fame on social media for his bizarre viral songs including 'Bado Badi,' which raked in millions of views on YouTube and other social platforms.

Chahat dropped his song 'Bado Badi' on video streaming site in which he hired his friend as a model. The song went viral and raked in 19 million views in a month.

It also appeared in trending section, and content creators and celebrities are deeply influenced by it. The song prompted several renditions and skits from content creators.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces release of 'Bado Badi 2'

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

K-Pop Star Aoora jumps onto Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Bado Badi' ...

05:12 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman's "Nikah" video leaves fans curious

12:25 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

‘Pyar Da Nasha’ – Video song of Kubra Khan’s upcoming movie ...

09:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Another Indian actress commits suicide

02:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Indian actress Noor Malabika Das commits suicide

01:28 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to tie knot on June 23

Most viewed

10:41 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Punjab police officers storm house, assault women in Chunian (VIDEO)

08:40 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Memes, fans' fury and sadness as India thrash Pakistan in T20 WC ...

06:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Sania Mirza announces Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness

11:12 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Showbiz stars slam Pakistani batting after ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:31 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Punjab Rangers Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 12 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.55
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351 353.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.73 748.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.92 916.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.55 172.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.42 731.42
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.1 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.57 313.07
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: