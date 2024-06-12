Punjab Rangers Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

Punjab Rangers Jobs started recruitment and if you are looking for law enforcement job, it could be your chance to secure job. Punjab Rangers is looking for dedicated individuals to join the ranks and become part of force.
The federal government approved a major recruitment drive in the Punjab Rangers ahead of the upcoming budget, and at least thousand new positions are being offered a prime opportunity for those seeking a stable and esteemed career.
Reliable sources confirm that the Establishment Division issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 961 new recruitments within Punjab Rangers.
|Position
|Number of Vacancies
|Role Description
|Soldiers for General Duty
|850
|Critical for maintaining security and operational effectiveness within the Punjab Rangers.
|Soldier Cooks
|50
|Supports daily operations and welfare of the troops, ensuring their needs are met effectively.
The NOC for these recruitments is valid for six months, giving the Punjab Rangers ample time to complete the hiring process.
Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay vigilant and prepare for the upcoming application announcements, which will be detailed soon.
Please find details to apply online at https://pakistanrangers.punjab.gov.pk/rect.html
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351
|353.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.73
|748.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.92
|916.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.55
|172.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.42
|731.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.1
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.57
|313.07
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
