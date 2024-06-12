Punjab Rangers Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

Punjab Rangers Jobs started recruitment and if you are looking for law enforcement job, it could be your chance to secure job. Punjab Rangers is looking for dedicated individuals to join the ranks and become part of force.

The federal government approved a major recruitment drive in the Punjab Rangers ahead of the upcoming budget, and at least thousand new positions are being offered a prime opportunity for those seeking a stable and esteemed career.

Reliable sources confirm that the Establishment Division issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 961 new recruitments within Punjab Rangers.

Punjab Rangers Jobs 2024

Position Number of Vacancies Role Description Soldiers for General Duty 850 Critical for maintaining security and operational effectiveness within the Punjab Rangers. Soldier Cooks 50 Supports daily operations and welfare of the troops, ensuring their needs are met effectively.

Punjab Rangers Recruitment Process

The NOC for these recruitments is valid for six months, giving the Punjab Rangers ample time to complete the hiring process.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay vigilant and prepare for the upcoming application announcements, which will be detailed soon.

Please find details to apply online at https://pakistanrangers.punjab.gov.pk/rect.html