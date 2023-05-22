PTI moves SC against Justice Isa-led commission on audio leaks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against an inquiry commission formed by the government for investigation into audio leaks allegedly involving former chief justices and judges.

The PTI has submitted the plea through its lawyer Babar Awan, seeking an order to invalidate the notification regarding formation of the commission.

It argued that no judge could be nominated for the inquiry commission without the permission of the chief justice of Pakistan. It added that Supreme Judicial Council is the relevant forum to launch investigation and take action against any judge.

On Saturday, the federal government formed a three-member inquiry commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, to investigate the leaked audios.

A notification issued by the government said, “Whereas, recently wide circulations of controversial audios have been witnessed on the national electronic, print and social media, allegedly regarding the Judiciary and former Chief Justices/Judges, conversation raising serious apprehensions about the independence, impartiality and uprightness of the Chief Justices/Judges of the Superior Courts in the administration of justice”.

It added that the audio leaks had eroded public trust and serious concerns had been raised by the general public regarding “independence, impartiality and uprightness of the Chief Justices/Judges of the Superior Courts”.

As the integrity and character of chief justices/judges is of utmost importance for keeping the public trust and confidence in the administration of justice, the government said it was imperative to inquire into the authenticity and veracity of these audio leaks in order to restore credibility of the judiciary.

The commission will investigate the authenticity of several audio leaks, including a call between the mother-in-law of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and wife of a lawyer regarding cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.