Search

Pakistan

PTI moves SC against Justice Isa-led commission on audio leaks

01:59 PM | 22 May, 2023
PTI moves SC against Justice Isa-led commission on audio leaks
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against an inquiry commission formed by the government for investigation into audio leaks allegedly involving former chief justices and judges.

The PTI has submitted the plea through its lawyer Babar Awan, seeking an order to invalidate the notification regarding formation of the commission.

It argued that no judge could be nominated for the inquiry commission without the permission of the chief justice of Pakistan. It added that Supreme Judicial Council is the relevant forum to launch investigation and take action against any judge.

On Saturday, the federal government formed a three-member inquiry commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising  Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, to investigate the leaked audios.

A notification issued by the government said, “Whereas, recently wide circulations of controversial audios have been witnessed on the national electronic, print and social media, allegedly regarding the Judiciary and former Chief Justices/Judges, conversation raising serious apprehensions about the independence, impartiality and uprightness of the Chief Justices/Judges of the Superior Courts in the administration of justice”.

It added that the audio leaks had eroded public trust and serious concerns had been raised by the general public regarding “independence, impartiality and uprightness of the Chief Justices/Judges of the Superior Courts”.

As the integrity and character of chief justices/judges is of utmost importance for keeping the public trust and confidence in the administration of justice, the government said it was imperative to inquire into the authenticity and veracity of these audio leaks in order to restore credibility of the judiciary.

The commission will investigate the authenticity of several audio leaks, including a call between the mother-in-law of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and wife of a lawyer regarding cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Audio leaks commission to make proceedings public, not to take action against judges

Pakistan

Audio leaks commission to make proceedings public, not to take action against judges

01:44 PM | 22 May, 2023

PTI's Karachi president Aftab Siddiqui, former MNA from Swabi quit party

09:01 PM | 21 May, 2023

Who is Khadija Shah? 'Mastermind' of Jinnah House attack ‘ready to surrender’ in viral audio

03:42 PM | 21 May, 2023

Human Rights Watch calls on Pakistani authorities to stop crackdown on PTI supporters

11:13 AM | 21 May, 2023

Has Imran Khan shared an AI-generated image to highlight police brutality on PTI women?

04:30 PM | 20 May, 2023

Former KP minister Hisham Inamullah Khan latest to leave PTI over May 9 vandalism

01:32 PM | 20 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI moves SC against Justice Isa-led commission on audio leaks

01:59 PM | 22 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd May 2023

09:02 AM | 22 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.

During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.

Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 22, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: