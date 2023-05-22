Search

Audio leaks commission to make proceedings public, not to take action against judges

22 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The judicial commission to probe into over half a dozen leaked audio clips involving members of the judiciary and their family members will make its proceedings public.

The three members judicial commission led by Supreme Court senior puisne judge Qazi Faez Isa started its proceedings, and all members will meet Saturday in this regard.

Reports in the media suggest that the commission can review applications to hold the proceedings in camera while dealing with sensitive matters. SC Justice Faez Isa said if the commission receives an application, it can pay a visit to Lahore also as two of the women related to audios are elderly women.

It further urged masses to provide information about audio leaks but information coming from unknown sources will not be made part of proceedings.

Meanwhile, the high-powered commission directed the incumbent government to provide it with transcripts of all audio leaks.

In today’s proceedings, Justice Isa maintained that the probe body will not take action against any judge, and will only be finding all the facts.

