Neha Taseer sets temperature soaring with new bold pictures

Former supermodel Neha Taseer never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona.

Being an active social media user, the wife of a noted businessman, shared glimpses and moments from her everyday life and was recently turned heads with her sizzling pictures as she slayed in a green silk backless slip dress.

Oozing oomph and flaunting her toned figure in bold outfit, she coupled her look with high heels and golden purse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NST (@nehastaseer)

In 2021, Neha tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony. She was earlier labeled a ‘homewrecker’ as she married Shahbaz Taseer, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer's younger son, who was previously married to Maheen Ghani who revealed that her former husband was in an extramarital affair with the model.