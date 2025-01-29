Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan hints at legal action against Mathira over harassment allegations

LAHORE – Chahat Fateh Ali Khan said he would take a legal action against TV host Mathira for levelling allegations of harassment.

He announced it in a video message shared on Instagram after Mathira slammed him for filming and sharing a BTS video of her show without her permission. Recently, Khan appeared on her show, and videos of their interaction went viral on social media.

He has denied the allegations, stating that it was not him but Mathira who had placed her hand on his back. He clarified that video was filmed by a member of her team as he was accompanied by no one when he visited the channel.

The singer said, “I have consulted with my lawyers and will take legal action. I did not harass anyone.”

Earlier, Mathira stated that misinterpreting her boldness or crossing her personal boundaries is unacceptable. She clarified that the viral video was not captured by her show’s cameras but was filmed by Chahat from an awkward angle.

She expressed disappointment, saying, “Being bold doesn’t mean anyone can hug me or touch my back. This is crossing the line, and a sensible person wouldn’t behave this way.”

Mathira revealed that Chahat had promised to remove the video, but it has neither been taken down nor has he apologized. She expressed frustration over such actions done for fame, calling them unfortunate.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan faces backlash for BTS video with Mathira

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

