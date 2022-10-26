Neha Rajpoot-Shahbaz Taseer’s romantic vacation pictures go viral
01:05 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Neha Rajpoot-Shahbaz Taseer’s romantic vacation pictures go viral
Former supermodel Neha Rajpoot and Pakistani businessman Shahbaz Taseer had left for romantic holidays and the duo was spotted at a South Pacific island.

Neha shared some clicks as her fans were awestruck with her sizzling and bold pictures from Bora Bora.

In the clicks, the duo can be seen enjoying at the celebrated island known for its turquoise waters and the valleys.

Oh Bora Bora you were such a dream, she captioned the post.

The duo traveled to various parts of the world while social media users appreciated seeing peeks of their travels to exotic places.

Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life.

Last year, Neha and Shahbaz got hitched in an intimate ceremony. The son of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was previously married to Maheen Ghani who revealed that her former husband was in an extramarital affair with the model.

