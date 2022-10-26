Neha Rajpoot-Shahbaz Taseer’s romantic vacation pictures go viral
Share
Former supermodel Neha Rajpoot and Pakistani businessman Shahbaz Taseer had left for romantic holidays and the duo was spotted at a South Pacific island.
Neha shared some clicks as her fans were awestruck with her sizzling and bold pictures from Bora Bora.
In the clicks, the duo can be seen enjoying at the celebrated island known for its turquoise waters and the valleys.
Oh Bora Bora you were such a dream, she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
The duo traveled to various parts of the world while social media users appreciated seeing peeks of their travels to exotic places.
Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life.
Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer's wedding ... 03:18 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
The wedding festivities of supermodel Neha Rajpoot and businessman Shahbaz Taseer have kickstarted with an intimate ...
Last year, Neha and Shahbaz got hitched in an intimate ceremony. The son of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was previously married to Maheen Ghani who revealed that her former husband was in an extramarital affair with the model.
-
- Arshad Sharif's body taken to PIMS for post-mortem12:44 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- IREvENG: Ireland pull off shock win over England as downpour ends T20 ...12:05 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Maryam Nawaz issues apology, deletes 'vengeful' tweet on slain ...11:05 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Govt includes IB, ISI officers in high-level committee to probe ...10:44 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Gippy Grewal recalls cleaning toilets, doing mopping in Canada10:35 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
-
- Ushna Shah brings displaced flood victims into limelight once again09:55 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022