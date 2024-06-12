Expected Taxes on Salaried Class in Budget 2024-25

Search

02:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2024
Pakistani government is raising tax burden on the salaried class in the 2024-25 budget.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) stipulated drop in income tax slabs. The proposal includes a 10pc increase in taxes for monthly incomes between Rs 3-5 lakh.

With this, the maximum tax rate will be increased 35pc to 45pc, and applying this maximum rate to annual incomes exceeding Rs6 million.

Key Points Details
Tax Increase on Salaried Class 10pc increase in tax on monthly incomes between Rs 3-5 lakh, raising maximum tax rate from 35-45pc 
General Sales Tax (GST) on Petroleum Products 6% GST on petroleum products.

Additionally, the government is discussing to slam 6% General Sales Tax (GST) on petroleum products.

The federal government is set to present its first growth-oriented budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an estimated outlay of over Rs18 trillion, on June 12 (today).

