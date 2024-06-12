What's the expected salary hike in Pakistan's Budget 2024-25?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's federal government is presenting Budget 2024-25 today on June 12, with total outlay of over Rs18 trillion, with expected raise in federal employees salaries.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget, primarily aiming to secure a bailout package of $6 to $8 billion from the IMF and other lenders.

Salary Update in Budget 2024-25

The incumbent government is considering salary increment of around 10-15percent for employees for fiscal year 2024-25.

If the proposed increase of 15percent gets final nod by parliament, all public sector employees will get raised salaries starting from July 2024.

The final numbers will be updated as soon as the government makes its announcement in budget speech today.