Haris Rauf becomes fastest pace bowler to get 100 T20I wickets

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Haris Rauf, has achieved the global accolade of becoming the fastest pace bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.

He reached this milestone in his 71st match, during the T20 World Cup against Canada. Rauf expressed that taking wickets is not his goal but rather representing Pakistan is the true honor.

Details reveal that Rauf completed his century of wickets in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup against Canada, marking his 71st T20I match.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan holds the record for the fastest 100 T20I wickets in 54 matches, followed by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in 63 matches. Haris Rauf is third on the list with 71 matches, while Ireland’s Mark Adair is fourth, achieving the milestone in 72 matches.

Speaking to the media post-match, Rauf said that his focus is on representing Pakistan with pride rather than just taking wickets. Winning is crucial, and he aims to secure victory in the upcoming match. Rauf added that he has returned from an injury and is striving to deliver performances akin to his past form. He also noted the challenge of scoring big in New York.