Budget 2024-25: Govt announces up to 25% increase in salaries of employees

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed up to 25 percent increase in salaries of its employees as the Budget 2024-25 was approved by the federal cabinet.
The government has announced 25% increase in salaries for Grade1 to 16 employees while 22% increased was proposed in salaries of officers of Grade17 to 22.
The budget for next fiscal year holds total outlay of Rs18 trillion and it mainly focuses on revenue mobilization, economic stabilization and growth, reduction of non-development expenditures, job creation, and people-friendly policies for socioeconomic prosperity.
In light of revenue growth, the government has set the revenue collection target at over Rs12 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25. A
ll relevant departments and ministries were involved in budget-related activities, including the budget presentation in Parliament and the launch of the Economic Survey.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351
|353.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.73
|748.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.92
|916.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.55
|172.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.42
|731.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.1
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.57
|313.07
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
