Budget 2024-25: Govt announces up to 25% increase in salaries of employees

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed up to 25 percent increase in salaries of its employees as the Budget 2024-25 was approved by the federal cabinet.

The government has announced 25% increase in salaries for Grade1 to 16 employees while 22% increased was proposed in salaries of officers of Grade17 to 22.

The budget for next fiscal year holds total outlay of Rs18 trillion and it mainly focuses on revenue mobilization, economic stabilization and growth, reduction of non-development expenditures, job creation, and people-friendly policies for socioeconomic prosperity.

In light of revenue growth, the government has set the revenue collection target at over Rs12 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25. A

ll relevant departments and ministries were involved in budget-related activities, including the budget presentation in Parliament and the launch of the Economic Survey.