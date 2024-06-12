Search

Babar Azam jumps one place in latest T20I batting rankings 

05:41 PM | 12 Jun, 2024
Source: Social media

DUBAI – Babar Azam jumped one place to clinch third spot in latest T20I rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The Pakistan skipper has made 90 runs in three innings in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. His side has secured one victory in three matches played so far. 

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan has slipped to fourth place in the rankings.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-scorer at the T20 World Cup thus far with 156 runs from two innings and the in-form right-hander moves up eight places to 12th and reaches a new career-high rating on the updated list for T20I batters.

India's Suryakumar Yadav remains well out in front of the T20I batter rankings, with Pakistan's Babar Azam (up one place to third), England's Jos Buttler (up two spots to fifth), West Indies' Brandon King (up one rung to seventh) and Australia's Travis Head (up six spots to 10th) all gaining ground inside the top 10 following good starts to the tournament.

England spinner Adil Rashid holds on to top spot on the latest T20I rankings for bowlers, but there is plenty of movement behind both him and second-placed Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka.

