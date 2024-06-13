Sonam Bajwa expresses her admiration for Naseem Shah, calls him 'cute'

Indian Punjabi film actress Sonam Bajwa has joined the list of admirers of Pakistani cricket team's fast bowler Naseem Shah, following in the footsteps of Urvashi Rautela.
After Pakistan's crushing defeat to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Sonam Bajwa drew attention from Pakistani fans and media by sharing a video of Naseem Shah on her official Instagram story.
The video, shared by Sonam Bajwa, had gone viral on social media a few days earlier. It featured Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, refusing to give an autograph to a young fan and then leaving in an elevator. The child was seen crying, which worried Naseem Shah. To cheer up the child, Naseem not only gave his own autograph but also took a selfie with him.
Naseem Shah went further, assuring the young fan that he could get Babar Azam's autograph for him as well.
Praising Naseem Shah's kindness and gentle nature, Sonam Bajwa shared the video on her Instagram story, calling the fast bowler's gesture "cute."
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
