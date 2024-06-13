Sonam Bajwa expresses her admiration for Naseem Shah, calls him 'cute'

Indian Punjabi film actress Sonam Bajwa has joined the list of admirers of Pakistani cricket team's fast bowler Naseem Shah, following in the footsteps of Urvashi Rautela.

After Pakistan's crushing defeat to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Sonam Bajwa drew attention from Pakistani fans and media by sharing a video of Naseem Shah on her official Instagram story.

The video, shared by Sonam Bajwa, had gone viral on social media a few days earlier. It featured Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, refusing to give an autograph to a young fan and then leaving in an elevator. The child was seen crying, which worried Naseem Shah. To cheer up the child, Naseem not only gave his own autograph but also took a selfie with him.

Naseem Shah went further, assuring the young fan that he could get Babar Azam's autograph for him as well.

Praising Naseem Shah's kindness and gentle nature, Sonam Bajwa shared the video on her Instagram story, calling the fast bowler's gesture "cute."