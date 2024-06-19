Search

Pakistan Budget 2024-25

Balochistan to unveil Budget 2024-25 on Friday

Web Desk
11:00 PM | 19 Jun, 2024
Balochistan to unveil Budget 2024-25 on Friday

QUETTA – Balochistan is set to present a surplus and “people-friendly” budget with a total budget layout of over Rs850 billion on Friday for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to reports in local media citing sources in provincial assembly, the session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly has been convened in this regard on June 21 (Friday) at 7 pm.

Earlier this week, at a presser, Planning and Development Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani had said that employee salaries would see a 25pc increase for grades 1 to 16, a 20pc increase for grades 17 to 22, and a 15pc increase in pensions.

They also noted that the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocated Rs58bn for Balochistan in the upcoming fiscal year.

A new scholarship programme will provide financial aid to students pursuing PhD degrees in science, technology, engineering, and accounting. Free education up to grade 16 will be offered to the children of martyrs, and grants to universities will be doubled from Rs2.5bn to Rs5bn, while Rs2bn will be allocated to enroll out-of-school children.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan Budget 2024-25

11:00 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Balochistan to unveil Budget 2024-25 on Friday

09:08 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Sindh proposes new taxes on imported and locally made ...

01:24 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's Budget 2024-25 in line with IMF talks: Moody's

11:38 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Salary raise update for Punjab government employees

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after ...

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

Advertisement

Latest

11:00 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Balochistan to unveil Budget 2024-25 on Friday

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: