Balochistan to unveil Budget 2024-25 on Friday

QUETTA – Balochistan is set to present a surplus and “people-friendly” budget with a total budget layout of over Rs850 billion on Friday for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to reports in local media citing sources in provincial assembly, the session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly has been convened in this regard on June 21 (Friday) at 7 pm.

Earlier this week, at a presser, Planning and Development Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani had said that employee salaries would see a 25pc increase for grades 1 to 16, a 20pc increase for grades 17 to 22, and a 15pc increase in pensions.

They also noted that the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocated Rs58bn for Balochistan in the upcoming fiscal year.

A new scholarship programme will provide financial aid to students pursuing PhD degrees in science, technology, engineering, and accounting. Free education up to grade 16 will be offered to the children of martyrs, and grants to universities will be doubled from Rs2.5bn to Rs5bn, while Rs2bn will be allocated to enroll out-of-school children.