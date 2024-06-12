Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to increase tax on mobile phones

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to increase taxes on imported mobile phones in the budget 2024-25, a move that would move up the prices of phones in Pakistan.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the federal budget in the National Assembly today (Wednesday).

Reports said the government is likely to impose federal excise duty (FED) on imported mobile phones, and further increase the GST on the imported phones.

The government is currently receiving 25% GST on mobile phones and increasing it would pose a challenge to the business community.

The budget for next fiscal year holds total outlay of Rs18 trillion and it will mainly focus on revenue mobilization, economic stabilization and growth, reduction of non-development expenditures, job creation, and people-friendly policies for socioeconomic prosperity.