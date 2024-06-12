Search

Pakistan Budget 2024-25

Budget 2024-25: Tax-free income limit for salaried workers may increase to Rs900,000

Web Desk
03:06 PM | 12 Jun, 2024
Budget 2024-25: Tax-free income limit for salaried workers may increase to Rs900,000

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to support the lower-income segment, the government is likely to increase the minimum taxable income threshold from Rs600,000 to Rs900,000 per year in the budget 2024-25.

This adjustment would exempt a larger number of low-income salaried individuals from income tax. Conversely, there may be an increase in tax rates for higher income brackets.

Previously, there were discussions within the federal government regarding various proposals to raise the salaries of civil servants. Although this move would add to government expenditure amid the financial constraints, it is considered essential to alleviate the impact of inflation, which has severely diminished purchasing power.

Additionally, sources within the finance ministry have indicated potential revisions to the monetization policy, which involves providing cash benefits in lieu of certain perks currently enjoyed by public servants.

Despite a steady decline in annual inflation since January, with the consumer price index (CPI) for May dropping to a 30-month low of 11.8%, the proposed measures are expected to be well-received by the target population, though some may still find them inadequate.

The budget, initially scheduled to be presented in the National Assembly on June 8, was delayed due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s five-day visit to China.

Further complicating the budget presentation is the central bank’s recent decision to reduce interest rates by 1.5%, bringing them down to 20.5% from the previous 22%.

Pakistan allocates Rs2,100b for defence sector in budget 2024-25

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan Budget 2024-25

03:06 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Tax-free income limit for salaried workers may ...

03:02 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to increase tax on mobile phones

02:41 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Pakistan allocates Rs2,100b for defence sector in budget 2024-25

02:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Expected Taxes on Salaried Class in Budget 2024-25

11:49 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

What's the expected salary hike in Pakistan's Budget 2024-25?

10:06 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: What's getting expensive and what's getting cheaper?

Pakistan Budget 2024-25

09:14 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

09:04 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

Key revenue measures to watch in Pakistan's Budget 2024-25

Advertisement

Latest

03:32 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Arrest warrant issued for Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka

Gold & Silver

02:31 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 12 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.55
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351 353.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.73 748.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.92 916.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.55 172.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.42 731.42
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.1 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.57 313.07
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: