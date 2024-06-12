Budget 2024-25: Tax-free income limit for salaried workers may increase to Rs900,000

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to support the lower-income segment, the government is likely to increase the minimum taxable income threshold from Rs600,000 to Rs900,000 per year in the budget 2024-25.

This adjustment would exempt a larger number of low-income salaried individuals from income tax. Conversely, there may be an increase in tax rates for higher income brackets.

Previously, there were discussions within the federal government regarding various proposals to raise the salaries of civil servants. Although this move would add to government expenditure amid the financial constraints, it is considered essential to alleviate the impact of inflation, which has severely diminished purchasing power.

Additionally, sources within the finance ministry have indicated potential revisions to the monetization policy, which involves providing cash benefits in lieu of certain perks currently enjoyed by public servants.

Despite a steady decline in annual inflation since January, with the consumer price index (CPI) for May dropping to a 30-month low of 11.8%, the proposed measures are expected to be well-received by the target population, though some may still find them inadequate.

The budget, initially scheduled to be presented in the National Assembly on June 8, was delayed due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s five-day visit to China.

Further complicating the budget presentation is the central bank’s recent decision to reduce interest rates by 1.5%, bringing them down to 20.5% from the previous 22%.