Arrest warrant issued for Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka

SAHIWAL – A court in Sahiwal district of Punjab has issued arrest warrants for Khawar Maneka, former husband of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and his son in a corruption case.

Special Judge Anti-Corruption issued the warrants, ordering the suspects to appear before court on July 9.

A case was registered against them by the Anti-Corruption Department Okara in 2019.

More to follow…