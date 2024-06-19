Pakistan naval ship Babur conducts joint exercise with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh frigate

JEDDAH – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Babur has conducted a joint exercise with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh frigate to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two countries, the Pakistani military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the Jeddah port, the Pakistani naval ship was received by Pakistani diplomats and officials of the Royal Saudi Navy, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the occasion, the commanding officer of PNS Babur met with Deputy Western Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Yahya Mohammad Majrashi, of the Royal Saudi Navy.

“During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including maritime cooperation between the two countries, were discussed,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“At the end of the visit, PNS Babur participated in a naval exercise with Royal Saudi Naval Forces ship, HMS Al-Riyadh.”

The ISPR said the passage exercise, named PASSEX, was aimed at promoting mutual cooperation and strong friendly relations between the two countries.