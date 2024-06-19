Search

Pakistan

Pakistan naval ship Babur conducts joint exercise with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh frigate

Web Desk
11:31 PM | 19 Jun, 2024
Pakistan naval ship Babur conducts joint exercise with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh frigate

JEDDAH – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Babur has conducted a joint exercise with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh frigate to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two countries, the Pakistani military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the Jeddah port, the Pakistani naval ship was received by Pakistani diplomats and officials of the Royal Saudi Navy, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the occasion, the commanding officer of PNS Babur met with Deputy Western Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Yahya Mohammad Majrashi, of the Royal Saudi Navy.

“During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including maritime cooperation between the two countries, were discussed,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“At the end of the visit, PNS Babur participated in a naval exercise with Royal Saudi Naval Forces ship, HMS Al-Riyadh.”

The ISPR said the passage exercise, named PASSEX, was aimed at promoting mutual cooperation and strong friendly relations between the two countries.

US Navy ship conducts drill with Pakistan Navy at Karachi Port

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:31 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistan naval ship Babur conducts joint exercise with Saudi ...

10:24 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

China’s international development minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

05:43 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Mushahid Hussain becomes first Pakistani to address BRICS forum

05:15 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistan calls for probe into acquisition of sophisticated arms by ...

04:34 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Key TTP leader gunned down in Afghanistan

12:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Eid Al-Adha celebrations continue for third day with sacrificial ...

Pakistan

08:49 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Earthquake shakes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar

07:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Malkoo offloaded from London-bound flight 'for singing pro-Imran Khan ...

04:00 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

COAS Asim Munir celebrates Eidul Azha with troops deployed at LoC

10:29 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

Sindh govt assures funding for prosthetic leg for Sanghar camel

10:24 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby boy on Holy Mount of Arafat ...

10:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Over 1200 Pakistanis land in hospitals after eating too much meat on ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:31 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistan naval ship Babur conducts joint exercise with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh frigate

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: