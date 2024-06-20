Earthquake tremors felt in Karachi, adjoining areas

KARACHI – Residents of Pakistan's financial capital witnessed mild earthquake tremors late Wednesday.

Details shared by the National Seismic Centre said the quake was recorded at 3.2 on the Richter scale while it was said to be around depth of 42 kms.

NSC reported the epicenter of the earthquake some 32 km southwest of provincial capital.

Meanwhile, no deaths or loss of property have been reported after the seismic activity.

Such earthquakes are rare in the southeastern region as compared KKH region. Port city is situated on the edge of the Indian tectonic plate, which is more stable compared to areas along plate boundaries where seismic activity is more common.