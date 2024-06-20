Search

British Pakistani humanitarian Asif Rangoonwala honoured with CBE for charity works

09:08 AM | 20 Jun, 2024
LONDON – Noted philanthropist and businessmen Asif Rangoonwala has been awarded Commander of the British Empire CBE for his services in United Kingdom and South Asia.

King Charles III awarded CBE honour to Mr Rangoonwala who is current vice chair of the King’s charity, the British Asian Trust (BAT). He has been honoured by King Charles III in the 2024 Birthday Honours list.

After receiving the award, Rangoonwala said he was deeply honoured to receive this recognition. He further pledged to strive towards our mission of creating a more equitable and compassionate world.

He further thanked his colleagues for their support over the years, saying, public service is legacy he inherited from parents. Rangoonwala also mentioned highlighting more heroes and role models from his communities. 

