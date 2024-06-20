British Pakistani humanitarian Asif Rangoonwala honoured with CBE for charity works

LONDON – Noted philanthropist and businessmen Asif Rangoonwala has been awarded Commander of the British Empire CBE for his services in United Kingdom and South Asia.
King Charles III awarded CBE honour to Mr Rangoonwala who is current vice chair of the King’s charity, the British Asian Trust (BAT). He has been honoured by King Charles III in the 2024 Birthday Honours list.
After receiving the award, Rangoonwala said he was deeply honoured to receive this recognition. He further pledged to strive towards our mission of creating a more equitable and compassionate world.
He further thanked his colleagues for their support over the years, saying, public service is legacy he inherited from parents. Rangoonwala also mentioned highlighting more heroes and role models from his communities.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
