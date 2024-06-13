Budget 2024-25: PPP symbolically boycotts Punjab budget on lack of inclusion

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has symbolically boycotted the Punjab Assembly session for the fiscal year 2024-25 budget presentation, citing their exclusion from budget consultations. This protest highlights a growing rift within the provincial political landscape, as only two PPP members were present during the session.

PPP leader Syed Ali Haider Gilani expressed his party's dissatisfaction with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), stating that the PPP was not included in the crucial budgetary discussions. "We were not consulted in the preparation of the budget and, under these circumstances, we cannot support the government's financial plan," Gilani remarked, underscoring the party's stance on the matter.

The symbolic boycott signifies the PPP's disapproval of the budgetary process, which they argue lacks inclusivity and collaboration. Despite their minimal presence in the session, the gesture serves as a clear message of dissent towards the PMLN's unilateral approach to budget formulation.

This development comes amid broader political dynamics in Punjab, where inter-party cooperation is critical for effective governance. The PPP's symbolic protest aims to draw attention to the necessity of collaborative efforts in policy-making, especially concerning significant fiscal decisions impacting the province's future.