Budget 2024-25: Sindh announces free solar panel scheme for 2.6 million households 

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced the launch a scheme for provision of free solar panel setups for electricity generation to 2.6 million families across the province.

The project was unveiled by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while presenting the provincial budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

He announced that the government has allocated Rs25 billion for the scheme, adding that 2.6 million families will benefit from it.

Meanwhile, The Sindh government has announced up to 30 percent increase in salaries of its employees as it unveiled the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

He said that government employees from Grade 1 to 6 will get 30% increment in their salaries while there is 25% raise for Grade 6 to 16 employees. Similarly, the Grade 17 officer and above will get 22% increment.

Meanwhile, the pension of the retired government employees has been jacked up by 15% to provide them relief.