Budget 2024-25: Sindh proposes up to Rs45,000 luxury tax on these vehicles 

KARACHI – The Sindh government has proposed imposition of luxury tax of up to Rs45,000 on imported vehicles with engine capacity above 1500cc but not exceeding 3000cc.

The proposal, if approved, would jack up the cost of the imported vehicles in the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah laid forth the proposal while presenting the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday.

The total outlay of Sindh budget is more than Rs3,000 billion. For the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government has set aside more than Rs900 billion.

It has set aside Rs519 billio for education sector, Rs77 billion for energy sector.

Earlier, the federal government has proposed the withdrawal of tax exemption on imported hybrid vehicles in order to promote the local industry.