Mehwish Hayat enjoys a fun-filled vacation in Dubai

Mehwish Hayat, one of Pakistan's leading film and television stars, has a storied career that began as a child artist. She has graced all major projects in the country and gained international acclaim for her role as Ayesha in Ms Marvel.

Recently, she captivated audiences in the Eidul Fitr release Daghabaaz Dil. Currently, Mehwish is enjoying a vibrant vacation in Dubai, sharing delightful moments with her friends on Instagram, and inspiring her fans to start planning their own getaways.

Earlier, discussing the qualities she values in a potential life partner, Hayat emphasized attributes beyond material aspects. "I would prefer to marry a person who earns more than my income," she disclosed. This preference suggests a practical consideration for financial stability but also speaks to her independence and the importance of an equitable partnership.

Moreover, Hayat underscored the significance of inner qualities over superficial attributes, asserting, "The things that are more important to me than the looks of the future husband are his soul and personality." Her emphasis on character and compatibility highlights a depth of understanding regarding the essence of a fulfilling relationship, transcending societal norms and stereotypes.