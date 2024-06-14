Mehwish Hayat enjoys a fun-filled vacation in Dubai

Mehwish Hayat, one of Pakistan's leading film and television stars, has a storied career that began as a child artist. She has graced all major projects in the country and gained international acclaim for her role as Ayesha in Ms Marvel.
Recently, she captivated audiences in the Eidul Fitr release Daghabaaz Dil. Currently, Mehwish is enjoying a vibrant vacation in Dubai, sharing delightful moments with her friends on Instagram, and inspiring her fans to start planning their own getaways.
Earlier, discussing the qualities she values in a potential life partner, Hayat emphasized attributes beyond material aspects. "I would prefer to marry a person who earns more than my income," she disclosed. This preference suggests a practical consideration for financial stability but also speaks to her independence and the importance of an equitable partnership.
Moreover, Hayat underscored the significance of inner qualities over superficial attributes, asserting, "The things that are more important to me than the looks of the future husband are his soul and personality." Her emphasis on character and compatibility highlights a depth of understanding regarding the essence of a fulfilling relationship, transcending societal norms and stereotypes.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
