Budget 2024-25: Sindh increases minimum wage to Rs37,000

KARACHI – The Sindh government has proposed minimum wage Rs37,000 for unskilled workers in budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced it while unveiling the budget in provincial assembly on Friday, adding that the government has taken several others measures for protection of such people.
The government has also e Sindh government has announced up to 30 percent increase in salaries of its employees as it unveiled the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.
He said that government employees from Grade 1 to 6 will get 30% increment in there is 25% hike in salaries of officials from Grade 7 to 16, while there is 22% increase in salaries of Grade 17 officer and above.
Meanwhile, the pension of the retired government employees has been jacked up by 15% to provide them relief.
The total outlay of Sindh budget is more than Rs3,000 billion. For the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government has set aside more than Rs959 billion.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
