FIA files one billion rupees money laundering charge against Monis Ilahi

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has issued a supplementary charge sheet accusing Monis Ilahi of money laundering totaling one billion rupees through his companies.

According to sources, the charge sheet filed by Farasat Ali Chatha alleges that substantial funds were illicitly channeled through enterprises linked to Monis Elahi. The FIA asserts that Monis Ilahi, in his capacity as an MNA, was involved in corrupt practices amounting to millions of rupees, acting as a frontman and facilitator.

Despite three summons issued, Monis Ilahi has reportedly not appeared for questioning. It is noteworthy that Interpol has already issued a red warrant for his arrest in connection with this case.

The case marks a significant development in efforts to curb financial malpractice, underscoring ongoing efforts by authorities to uphold transparency and accountability in financial transactions.