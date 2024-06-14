FIA files one billion rupees money laundering charge against Monis Ilahi

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has issued a supplementary charge sheet accusing Monis Ilahi of money laundering totaling one billion rupees through his companies.
According to sources, the charge sheet filed by Farasat Ali Chatha alleges that substantial funds were illicitly channeled through enterprises linked to Monis Elahi. The FIA asserts that Monis Ilahi, in his capacity as an MNA, was involved in corrupt practices amounting to millions of rupees, acting as a frontman and facilitator.
Despite three summons issued, Monis Ilahi has reportedly not appeared for questioning. It is noteworthy that Interpol has already issued a red warrant for his arrest in connection with this case.
The case marks a significant development in efforts to curb financial malpractice, underscoring ongoing efforts by authorities to uphold transparency and accountability in financial transactions.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
