Sindh proposes up to 30% increase in salaries of government employees

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced up to 30 percent increase in salaries of its employees as it unveiled the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, presented the budget in provincial assembly.

He said that government employees from Grade 1 to 6 will get 30% increment in their salaries while there is 25% raise for Grade 6 to 16 employees. Similarly, the Grade 17 officer and above will get 22% increment.

Meanwhile, the pension of the retired government employees has been jacked up by 15% to provide them relief.

The total outlay of Sindh budget is more than Rs3,000 billion. For the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government has set aside more than Rs900 billion.

Earlier, the federal and Punjab government have also proposed up to 25% increase in salaries of the employees.