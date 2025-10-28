No Breakthrough in High-Level Pakistan-Taliban Talks in Turkiye

ISTANBUL – As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan, and Afghanistan with innocent civilians and armed forces personnel losing lives, leaders of both sides are engaging in Istanbul to chalkout strategy to counter terrorism.

The third day of negotiations between Islamabad and Kabul ended without any breakthrough, as Taliban are obstructing progress on crucial counterterrorism demands. Afghan Taliban’s arguments are said to be illogical and detached from reality, further casting doubt on their commitment to regional stability.

Pakistan remained firm on its proposals, while Taliban negotiators repeatedly consulted Kabul before responding. “The delegation seems under full control of Kabul, creating unnecessary delays”. Some Taliban members privately agreed that Pakistan’s demands were legitimate, but were unable to act independently.

The latest round follows recent violent border skirmishes that left two dozen Pakistani soldiers martyred while over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants were killed. Pak forces conducted “precision strikes” on militant strongholds in Kandahar and other Afghan provinces, highlighting Islamabad’s determination to eliminate threats emanating from Afghan soil.

Islamabad repeatedly urged Taliban regime to halt its support for TTP, saying any tolerance or shelter for militants targeting its citizens is unacceptable and that lasting peace depends on the Taliban abandoning their current intransigence.

After recent clashes, Pakistan temporarily closed border crossings, prioritizing civilian safety over trade, while simultaneously raising concerns about the Taliban acting as a proxy for Indian interests against Islamabad.