Search

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah aims to "amplify" online misinformation amidst "one of the worst atrocities" in history — Palestine-Israel conflict

Noor Fatima
02:20 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
Ushna Shah
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has shown her staunch support for Palestinian civilians going through genocide at the hands of Israeli military forces and aims not only to ‘amplify’ Palestinian voices but also to counter online misinformation.

With more than 18,500 Palestinians killed since October 07, the Habs star has been vocal about the ongoing conflict and shares her thoughts on social media platforms about “one of the worst atrocities in history.” Shah has been regularly calling out politicians, international brands, and celebrities who have supported Israel’s war in Palestine or stayed neutral on the matter.

“We are watching [in Gaza] one of the worst atrocities to have ever happened in the history of mankind and in our living history, you know, this generation especially,” the Parizaad actress shared in an exclusive interview with a media outlet. 

“I can’t pick up a rifle and go to the frontlines. The only thing in my capacity is to counter this disinformation … the media war is part of this war, the propaganda, the disinformation .. And that’s all I’m doing on that very small platform that I have myself,” Shah emphasized.

But speaking up for Palestine came at a cost for Shah in the form of hatemongering comments on social media. From people painting her as a hypocrite for not speaking about Afghanistan, Kashmir or Balochistan to hurling abuses, Shah has faced it all and remained unfazed.

“People have said extremely stupid things to me and uninformed things to me. There are people who just have a problem with people taking a stance for something,” the actress noted.

“And I think in all this, people often forget that I’m not an activist, I am an actor. I’m a human being. And if something tugs at my heartstrings, I’ll speak about it … My day does not revolve around waking up every morning and picking causes. If I speak for something, it’s coming from the heart.”

Speaking on her upcoming project, Chikkar, Shah revealed some interesting insights. Essaying the character of the wife of a police detective, portrayed by Usman Mukhtar, Shah’s character is a leg spinner who dreams of going to the Cricket World Up.

“I got tips from everyone, the best of the best leg spinners helped me and I got the leg spin down,” the actress said, adding that she watched videos of Australian cricketer Shane Warne and Pakistani leg spinner Abdul Qadir to prepare for the role.

“So I got a lot of help and I managed to pull through, but if you were to ask me to do a leg spin right now, it would not work out too well,” the actress said, laughing. “I would look very stupid doing the run up.”

  

Ushna Shah criticizes selective activism regarding Palestinian genocide

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:09 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Sehar Ijaz makes history with Gold Coast Student Excellence Award win

05:27 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Don’t like the terms, 'pro-Israel' or 'pro-Palestine,' Jemima ...

12:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin perform Umrah, pray for ...

07:31 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Did Naseem Shah send flowers to Hareem Shah?

06:41 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Alizeh Shah's new video takes TikTok by storm

05:45 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

Malala demands Israeli forces to spare “schools and children” ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

First artificial rain in Lahore to combat smog

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: