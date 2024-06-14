Search

Pakistan

Imran Riaz Khan freed as Lahore Court dismisses case on lack of evidence

05:22 PM | 14 Jun, 2024
Imran Riaz Khan

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was released by Lahore police today following his discharge from a recent legal battle that had captured public attention. The judicial proceedings unfolded after Riaz was apprehended at Allama Iqbal International Airport under allegations of monetary fraud, coinciding with his intended departure for Hajj.

Initially, the arrest was marked by dramatic visuals circulating widely on social media, depicting Riaz in Ihram attire as he faced police detention amidst departure preparations. Promptly, demands for his release surged, notably championed by political circles such as PTI.

In a subsequent court hearing at Model Town Court, prosecutors pursued a seven-day physical remand citing a claim of Rs0.25 billion owed by Riaz to the complainant, yet Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Kamran Zafar reserved judgment. Ultimately, on Thursday, the anchorperson was exonerated from the fraud accusation, marking a legal victory.

However, events took another turn as Riaz encountered further legal entanglement outside court premises in a separate case involving alleged obstruction of police duties, tied to an incident near Lahore airport where a barrier was reportedly damaged.

Today's judicial session before Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Kashif, attended by Advocates Mian Ali Ashfaq and Rana Maroof, saw the prosecution seek a 10-day physical remand citing accomplices yet to be apprehended based on Riaz’s purported disclosures. However, the magistrate, after thorough review and analysis of case records, dismissed the charges against Riaz due to lack of substantial evidence.

In a written order, the judge emphasized the absence of evidence indicating Riaz was driving during the incident or used force against public servants. Notably, no eyewitness statements corroborated the prosecution’s claims of misconduct.

Responding to the verdict, Riaz's legal team hailed the decision as a testament to justice prevailing over baseless accusations. They underscored the resilience against fabricated charges, echoing sentiments of vindication for their client.

This episode marks another chapter in Riaz's legal journey, punctuated by prior arrests and subsequent releases amid a backdrop of contentious legal battles. Earlier incidents included his disappearance and subsequent recovery, prompting widespread concern and legal maneuvers to secure his rights.

Riaz’s legal ordeal also intersected with other high-profile cases, including accusations related to public disturbances and contractual disputes, underscoring ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding his journalistic and personal engagements.

As he departs the legal arena today, Riaz's journey continues to navigate complexities and challenges inherent in his public profile, highlighting broader issues of legal accountability and media scrutiny in contemporary Pakistan.

Pakistan

06:44 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sarsabz dominates PDA with triple triumph, setting new standards in ...

06:30 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Sindh announces free solar panel scheme for 2.6 ...

06:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

FIA files one billion rupees money laundering charge against Monis ...

05:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Sindh increases minimum wage to Rs37,000

05:22 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Imran Riaz Khan freed as Lahore Court dismisses case on lack of ...

04:56 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Sindh proposes up to Rs45,000 luxury tax on these ...

Pakistan

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

11:12 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

LUMS student Abdul Hadi died, brother injured in DHA reckless driving ...

05:53 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Pakistan sets minimum wage at Rs37,000

09:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Solar prices in Pakistan to dip as govt cuts import cost in Budget ...

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after ...

08:44 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Punjab unveils Rs5.446 trillion Budget 2024-25 with focus on ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:44 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sarsabz dominates PDA with triple triumph, setting new standards in digital innovation

Gold & Silver

04:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Gold maintain upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.45
Euro EUR 296.25 299.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.15 184.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.19 40.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.45 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 309.99 312.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: