Priyanka Chopra turns up the heat with new bold look

Web Desk
06:40 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Bollywood star actor Priyanka Chopra has left her fans stunned with her new bold look.

The Sky Is Pink actress strikes again in a bombshell look as dolled up by Luxury Law. She donned Rasario's orange sequin dress with a plunging neckline, shoulder pads, and a drape detail. Accessories from Bulgari followed a serpenti necklace and rings. To rock it all like a star, she chose black block-heeled stilettos.

