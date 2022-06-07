What does Hira Mani carry in her handbag?
Share
Lollywood diva Hira Mani's stardom skyrocketed within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting skills and cheerful persona.
The 32-year-old star has worked in dramas like Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Ghalati. Apart from her acting endeavours, it's her candid interviews that the audience adores.
Now, the Do Bol actress has launched her YouTube channel with a big surprise. Her major revelation revealed what she carries in her handbag. Some of the interesting things were her lip and cheek tint, AirPods, phone and her newly launched perfume 'Fantasy".
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.
Laila Zuberi talks 'good and bad' about Mahira ... 08:20 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Pakistan TV actress Laila Zuberi has worked in many drama serials and is quite popular for her memorable roles and ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Going Hybrid? We might want you to sit down for this07:36 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR07:32 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Are your bank accounts, lockers safe? SBP, Finance Ministry issue ...06:26 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Zara Noor Abbas’ new bold photos draw severe criticism05:20 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022