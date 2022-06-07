What does Hira Mani carry in her handbag?

Lollywood diva Hira Mani's stardom skyrocketed within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting skills and cheerful persona.

The 32-year-old star has worked in dramas like Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Ghalati. Apart from her acting endeavours, it's her candid interviews that the audience adores.

Now, the Do Bol actress has launched her YouTube channel with a big surprise. Her major revelation revealed what she carries in her handbag. Some of the interesting things were her lip and cheek tint, AirPods, phone and her newly launched perfume 'Fantasy".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.