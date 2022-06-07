Are your bank accounts, lockers safe? SBP, Finance Ministry issue statement
Web Desk
06:26 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Are your bank accounts, lockers safe? SBP, Finance Ministry issue statement
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s central bank has dismissed baseless claims regarding freezing or placing restrictions on Safety Deposit Lockers, Foreign Currency Accounts, and Roshan Digital Accounts.

A statement issued by Finance Ministry said that the Pakistani government and the State Bank assure all account holders that their accounts and lockers are completely safe and that there is no proposal under consideration to put any restriction on them.

It maintained that foreign currency accounts are fully protected under the Foreign Currency Accounts (Protection) Ordinance 2001, and the Pakistani state and SBP are committed to protecting all the financial assets.

The country’s new financial chief Miftah Ismail also trashed such claims, saying speculation on social sites is incorrect and coming from biased quarters.

Prime Minister will at some point announce austerity measures to save government expenditures but there is not going to be any declaration of financial emergency, he wrote on social media.

