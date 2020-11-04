Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to cross 5 million subscribers on YouTube

01:27 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to cross 5 million subscribers on YouTube
Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrating 5 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most followed personality from Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Posting a video on Instagram, Khan expressed his gratitude for all the love and support he receives from his fans.

"5 Million Subscribers - #UstadRahatFatehAliKhan. Thank you to all my fans for making 5 Million subscribers possible. I want to celebrate this moment with you all. Thank you, everyone, for all the love and support. Stay tuned for the upcoming projects," read the caption.

The singing sensation is amongst the stars of our nation and has produced hit after hit of his enchanting music. Khan has not only won hearts in Pakistan but his soulful voice is an inspiration for budding musicians across the globe.

Some of Khan's greatest hits include 'Afreen Afreen', 'Bol Na Halke Halke', 'Main Tenu', and 'Dekhte Dekhte'.

Showcasing all the different ranges of Khan's voice, all of the music maestro's songs are executed perfectly with strong lyrics and the composition complimenting his voice harmoniously.

Congratulations to the star!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

