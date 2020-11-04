Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to cross 5 million subscribers on YouTube
Share
Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrating 5 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most followed personality from Pakistan's entertainment industry.
Posting a video on Instagram, Khan expressed his gratitude for all the love and support he receives from his fans.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to all my fans for making 5 Million subscribers possible. I want to celebrate this moment with you all. Thank you, everyone for all the love and support. Stay tuned for the upcoming projects: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP3nA0sJTqSxFv43S7sJU1g #UstadRahatFatehAliKhan - #SalmanAhmed - #PMEWorld
"5 Million Subscribers - #UstadRahatFatehAliKhan. Thank you to all my fans for making 5 Million subscribers possible. I want to celebrate this moment with you all. Thank you, everyone, for all the love and support. Stay tuned for the upcoming projects," read the caption.
The singing sensation is amongst the stars of our nation and has produced hit after hit of his enchanting music. Khan has not only won hearts in Pakistan but his soulful voice is an inspiration for budding musicians across the globe.
Some of Khan's greatest hits include 'Afreen Afreen', 'Bol Na Halke Halke', 'Main Tenu', and 'Dekhte Dekhte'.
Showcasing all the different ranges of Khan's voice, all of the music maestro's songs are executed perfectly with strong lyrics and the composition complimenting his voice harmoniously.
Congratulations to the star!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- US Election Results 2020 Live: Biden vs Trump – No winner yet!11:38 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Security guard kills bank manager over alleged blasphemy in ...10:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Turkey fines Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others for breaching new ...09:54 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- SBA chairman receives Swedish ambassador, discusses cultural ...09:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- SIBF 2020 social media workshop offers key tips on safe e-browsing09:42 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- David and Victoria Beckham sign $20.6 million Netflix deal02:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak shares health update after testing positive ...01:58 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to cross 5 million ...01:27 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020